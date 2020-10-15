Suspect wanted in multiple CSRA armed robberies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a suspect that committed two armed robberies in the same night in Augusta.

On October 14, the Grovetown Department of Public Safety responded to an armed robbery at Billy Jack’s Liquor located on Harlem Grovetown Road at Wrightsboro Road shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Later around 11:30, deputies responded to Evans Package at 4115 Columbia Road for another armed Robbery.

The suspect for both incidents is a light-skinned black male in his early 20′s and is in possession of a black in color, semi-automatic handgun. The suspect is believed to be driving a white passenger car. The make and model are unknown at this time.

The suspect is also responsible for additional Armed Robberies of gas stations and liquor stores across Richmond, Aiken, McDuffie, and Wilkes Counties.

