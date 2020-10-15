Advertisement

Supreme Court denies S.C. effort to block Medicaid from paying for care at Planned Parenthood

Judge gavel
Judge gavel(MGN ONLINE)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIS) - The Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal of a lower court’s decision that allows Medicaid recipients to get health care at Planned Parenthood in South Carolina.

This battle has been going on for years, spearheaded by Gov. Henry McMaster, who said he would fight to make sure no taxpayer money would go to fund abortions in the state.

“There are a variety of agencies, clinics, and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding to offer important women’s health and family planning services without performing abortions,” McMaster said in a July 2017 statement. “Taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.”

MORE | New S.C. law will give some financial support to S.C. firefighters battling cancer

McMaster issued an executive order in 2017 mandating that abortion clinics not receive any state or federal funds.

In 2018, he issued another executive order specifically targeting Medicaid funding that goes to family planning services, saying those funds could not be used at clinics that offer abortions. It effectively meant Medicaid recipients could not seek care at Planned Parenthood.

A Planned Parenthood patient sued the state over the matter.

That lawsuit worked its way up to the Supreme Court.

Since the court declined to hear the case Tuesday, the matter is final -- Medicaid can be used at Planned Parenthood in South Carolina.

It’s worth noting, Medicaid already will not cover a woman’s abortion except when the woman’s life is at risk, or in cases rape or incest, due to the Hyde Amendment.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Screven County man indicted on charges of distributing child porn

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Daniel Boulineau, 34, of Sylvania, was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury on three counts of distribution of child pornography.

News

S.C. election officials predict a record 1 million voters before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caroline Coleburn
South Carolina officials expect twice as many people to vote early this year than did so in the previous record-setting year.

News

New S.C. law will give some financial support to firefighters battling cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Phillips and Laurel Mallory
If a firefighter is diagnosed with one of several types of cancer listed in a new law, the state will provide a one-time payment of $20,000 upon diagnosis and $12,000 a year to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.

News

Bell Auditorium continues to draw early voters in Augusta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Wednesday was another busy day of early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, drawing more people than Tuesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kemp to spend $1.5B in aid to bail out Georgia unemployment system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will use $1.5 billion in federal relief funds to bail out the state’s unemployment system.

News

Siren test set for tonight around Plant Vogtle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Sirens around Plant Vogtle will sound as part of an annual test at the nuclear power facility.

News

See crews in action as they battle Aiken County blaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
When an early morning fire erupted at a home, crews tackled the flames in Graniteville.

News

Learn about I-20 roadwork that aims to ease problems

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's an overview of efforts to make improvements on I-20 in the Grovetown area.

News

Early morning fire damages home in Graniteville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
A fire heavily damaged a home that's been under construction on Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road.

News

Scenes from the site of Graniteville house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Neighbors reported this the blaze just after 1 a.m. Oct. 15, 2020, on Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road.