Southeastern Grocers to close all stores for Thanksgiving Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Southeastern Grocers announced all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

The company says, this effort will provide all local BI-LO associates with a day of rest with their families in appreciation for their dedicated service on the frontline of the pandemic.

This year, Thanksgiving is falls on Thursday, November 26.

