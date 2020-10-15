Advertisement

Southeastern Grocers to close all stores for Thanksgiving Day

(Source: BI-LO)
(Source: BI-LO)(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Southeastern Grocers announced all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

The company says, this effort will provide all local BI-LO associates with a day of rest with their families in appreciation for their dedicated service on the frontline of the pandemic.

This year, Thanksgiving is falls on Thursday, November 26.

