Sen. Lindsey Graham discusses heated political fight against Harrison

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As polls show a tight race in South Carolina between Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, the incumbent lawmaker discusses this political re-election fight of a lifetime, in an interview with Gray Television Washington News Bureau Correspondent Alana Austin.

You can watch the below interview here, where she asks him about the stakes of the race, whether there will be further debates and whether he will take a COVID-19 test to participate in another face-off with Harrison:

