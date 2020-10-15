Advertisement

Screven County man indicted on charges of distributing child porn

Scale
Scale(MGN Image)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Screven County man could face up to 20 years in federal prison after his indictment on federal charges of distributing child pornography.

Daniel Boulineau, 34, of Sylvania, was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury on three counts of distribution of child pornography, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, followed by a period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

MORE | Hit-and-run victim’s family wants closure as hunt continues for suspect

“Child pornography is a horrific crime that repeatedly harms the victims as the images are shared again and again through predator networks,” Christine said. “As our vigilant law enforcement partners detect and identify those engaged in this despicable activity, our office will prosecute those predators to the fullest extent possible.”

As outlined in court documents and testimony, in early August 2020, Boulineau is alleged to have electronically distributed images and videos of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. An investigation by the FBI and the Child Exploitation Task Force into online activity led to Boulineau’s arrest on Sept. 1.

“Child sexual abuse is reprehensible. To then publicly distribute images of that child being abused is even more depraved and further traumatizes the child,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This indictment is evidence of the FBI’s determination to find those that prey on children in our community and bring them to justice.”

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supreme Court denies S.C. effort to block Medicaid from paying for care at Planned Parenthood

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
The Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal of a lower court’s decision that allows Medicaid recipients to get health care at Planned Parenthood in South Carolina.

News

S.C. election officials predict a record 1 million voters before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caroline Coleburn
South Carolina officials expect twice as many people to vote early this year than did so in the previous record-setting year.

News

New S.C. law will give some financial support to firefighters battling cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Phillips and Laurel Mallory
If a firefighter is diagnosed with one of several types of cancer listed in a new law, the state will provide a one-time payment of $20,000 upon diagnosis and $12,000 a year to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.

News

Bell Auditorium continues to draw early voters in Augusta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Wednesday was another busy day of early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, drawing more people than Tuesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kemp to spend $1.5B in aid to bail out Georgia unemployment system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will use $1.5 billion in federal relief funds to bail out the state’s unemployment system.

News

Siren test set for tonight around Plant Vogtle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Sirens around Plant Vogtle will sound as part of an annual test at the nuclear power facility.

News

See crews in action as they battle Aiken County blaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
When an early morning fire erupted at a home, crews tackled the flames in Graniteville.

News

Learn about I-20 roadwork that aims to ease problems

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's an overview of efforts to make improvements on I-20 in the Grovetown area.

News

Early morning fire damages home in Graniteville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
A fire heavily damaged a home that's been under construction on Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road.

News

Scenes from the site of Graniteville house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
Neighbors reported this the blaze just after 1 a.m. Oct. 15, 2020, on Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road.