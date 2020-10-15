Advertisement

Richmond County school gets generous donation for game room

A Richmond County school received a generous donation of televisions on Thursday.
A Richmond County school received a generous donation of televisions on Thursday.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - WS Hornsby Middle School received a generous donation on Thursday that will definitely bring a smile to many students' faces.

The school received a donation of nine flat screen televisions for the game room -- a room used for teachers to reward students with good behavior.

Many local education advocates were involved in the donation, such as Kelby Walker, Michael Meyers, Brandon Garrett, Venus Cain, Henry Ingram, and David Lee.

Enjoy the screens, kids!

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia County answers your school questions

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

James Brown’s family claims victory in latest salvo in estate battle

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The family of James Brown says control of his estate has been awarded to them following a ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

News

Gov. Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions for two more weeks

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Gov. Brian Kemp is largely keeping several restrictions put into place designed to help stymie the spread of COVID-19.

News

NBC issues statement over President Donald Trump town hall controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Hours before a town hall featuring President Donald Trump is scheduled to air, NBC News officials are firing back over the controversy.

Latest News

Southstar Complaints

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Southeastern Grocers to close all stores for Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Southeastern Grocers announced all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

News

Woman charged in hit-and-run case that killed woman in Aiken County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a woman.

News

Agents converge on Wilkes County, serve 16 federal warrants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Sixteen federal search warrants were executed Thursday in Wilkes County in an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

News

Memorial scheduled Friday for young victim of Aiken shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The 12-year-old victim of a fatal drive-by shooting will be laid to rest this weekend after a memorial at the family’s home in Aiken.

News

See that aftermath of dramatic Columbia County car crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
This was the scene on Oct. 15, 2020, after a car slammed into a power pole at Chamblin Road and Sawmill Trail in Columbia County.