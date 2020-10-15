Richmond County school gets generous donation for game room

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - WS Hornsby Middle School received a generous donation on Thursday that will definitely bring a smile to many students' faces.

The school received a donation of nine flat screen televisions for the game room -- a room used for teachers to reward students with good behavior.

Many local education advocates were involved in the donation, such as Kelby Walker, Michael Meyers, Brandon Garrett, Venus Cain, Henry Ingram, and David Lee.

Enjoy the screens, kids!

