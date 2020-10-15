Panthers aim for 4th straight win against Mack, Bears

(AP) - The Panthers will look to extend their win streak to four games when they host the Bears on Sunday.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has completed 73.5% of his passes during the team’s three-game string with five TD passes and one interception. But the Panthers will face a stingy defense led by linebacker Khalil Mack.

Mack had a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and a touchdown in his only game against the Panthers when he previously played for the Raiders.

