No. 1 Clemson hopes to avoid letdown against Georgia Tech

(AP) - Georgia Tech will play for its first win over a top-ranked team since beating Virginia in 1990 when the Yellow Jackets face No. 1 Clemson.

The Tigers are the first No. 1 team to play at Georgia Tech since Notre Dame tied the Yellow Jackets 3-3 in 1980. Clemson is led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne and has won five consecutive games in the rivalry.

The Yellow Jackets already have matched their 2019 total with two ACC wins in their second season under coach Geoff Collins.

