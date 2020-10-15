Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon.

Saban says he “immediately left work and isolated at home.”

He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. Saban said he immediately left the football building to isolate at home.

