Memorial scheduled Friday for young victim of Aiken shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 12-year-old victim of a fatal drive-by shooting will be laid to rest this weekend after a memorial at the family’s home in Aiken.

Edward McKenzie Jr. died Saturday after he was hit by a bullet inside his home at 1415 Wyman St.

Investigators believe his house was targeted.

His funeral is set for Sunday, and we’re told it will be out of town.

However, a local memorial service and balloon release are scheduled between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday at the family’s home, according to Mike Rosier, Aiken County Public Schools spokesman.

Meanwhile, the Aiken Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the case, which earlier this week it called the agency’s top priority. The agency asks anyone with information to call 803-642-7620.

