Kershaw could start Game 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw could pitch Game 4 of the NL Championship Series tonight if his back continues to improve.

The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start because of back spasms, and manager Dave Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta last night.

Los Angeles stormed to a 15-3 victory that cut its series deficit to 2-1.

The Braves will start rookie right-hander Bryse Wilson, who has just seven professional starts and none in the postseason. He hasn’t pitched since the regular-season finale Sept. 27.

