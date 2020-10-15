Advertisement

Kemp to spend $1.5B in aid to bail out Georgia unemployment system

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will use $1.5 billion in federal relief funds to bail out the state’s unemployment system.

Kemp made the announcement Wednesday, saying the move would shield businesses from a possible unemployment tax increase.

However, Kemp is choosing against another large wave of grants to city and county governments.

That’s upsetting some local officials including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who proclaimed himself “disgusted” on social media.

Kemp is reserving $400 million in remaining aid for other coronavirus expenses, including possibly a smaller amount for local governments.

Georgia is currently borrowing money from the federal government to pay jobless benefits because its unemployment account ran dry in September.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

