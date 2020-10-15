James Brown’s family claims victory in latest salvo in estate battle

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of James Brown says control of his estate has been awarded to them following a ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

In a statement, the family says the state’s highest court reversed an appellate court decision that said the Godfather of Soul was legally married to Tommie Rae Brown.

That decision bounced back and forth from January to June where the state Supreme Court ruled Tommie Rae was not Brown’s wife because her previous married had not been properly annulled.

Tommie Rae attempted to appeal the ruling but was unanimously denied a request for a rehearing.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, according to the Brown family, now allows the family to execute his final wishes, which include providing scholarships for children in Georgia and South Carolina.

The family says they’ll return to court on Oct. 28 to sort out additional issues with the estate’s current trustee.

