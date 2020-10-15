Advertisement

In-person learning in Columbia County: What families can expect next

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From Columbia County’s changes to school learning models, we asked our viewers what questions they had in their minds and went to the board to get the answers.

Starting next week, middle schoolers in Columbia County will begin to phase back into schools for full face-to-face instruction.

Changes are coming for high schoolers too, with some students returning face-to-face on Fridays. Those students with a “C” average or below in one or more classes will return to face-to-face instruction Fridays starting Oct. 23.

The option extends to high schoolers with A’s and B’s if they choose.

“Even if their grades are good, they want to see their friends, the whole social and emotional aspect,” Dr. Jeff Carney, Columbia County Schools Associate Superintendent, said.

Some parents wondered if their students could leave after specific classes.

“Students with ‘C’ or lower, even in one class, they must come for the entire day, whether they are in group ‘A’ or ‘B,’” Carney explained.

For all students going on Friday, it’s a semester-long commitment.

“What we would hate to happen, is if a student has a ‘C’ and in a couple weeks, they pull it up to an 80, which is a ‘B’, and then they stop coming and slip back down,” Carney said.

Other parents wondered if students learning on A/B schedule would still be alternating.

“We stuck to the current A/B schedule. So many of our parents had already lined up doctor’s appointments and other things on that A/B schedule. We really didn’t want to add a whole 'nother change to that,” Carney said.

And some were confused if new material will be presented on Fridays with only certain students going back.

“New material is going to be expected on this Friday, so if you’re in-person, you’re not just getting a rehash of what’s happened earlier in the week,” Carney said.

That goes for the students at home too.

“Whatever’s taught in person, will also be taught for the people not attending, virtually. So, it’s the same content, it’s just going to be delivered two different ways,” Carney said.

If your student makes A’s and B’s, but they still want to go to school on Fridays, you have to let the district know by next Wednesday to make that switch.

Right now, the school board is meeting to organize a group to select the next superintendent. They’ll be working to fill the position for next school year.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia County answers your school questions

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

James Brown’s family claims victory in latest salvo in estate battle

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The family of James Brown says control of his estate has been awarded to them following a ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

News

Richmond County school gets generous donation for game room

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
WS Hornsby Middle School received a generous donation on Thursday that will definitely bring a smile to many students' faces.

News

Gov. Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions for two more weeks

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Gov. Brian Kemp is largely keeping several restrictions put into place designed to help stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

NBC issues statement over President Donald Trump town hall controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Hours before a town hall featuring President Donald Trump is scheduled to air, NBC News officials are firing back over the controversy.

Southstar Complaints

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Southeastern Grocers to close all stores for Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Southeastern Grocers announced all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

News

Woman charged in hit-and-run case that killed woman in Aiken County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a woman.

News

Agents converge on Wilkes County, serve 16 federal warrants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Sixteen federal search warrants were executed Thursday in Wilkes County in an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

News

Memorial scheduled Friday for young victim of Aiken shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The 12-year-old victim of a fatal drive-by shooting will be laid to rest this weekend after a memorial at the family’s home in Aiken.