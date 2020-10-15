Heritage Academy breaks ground on early learning academy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heritage Academy broke ground on their new 1,100 square foot center for early learning students.

The center will serve children from just six weeks to four-years-old and will be accepting new students beginning in spring of 2021.

Heritage Academy believed the need for an early learning academy in the area is great as in January of 2020, Brandeis University released its “Child Opportunity Index 2.0.” This ranked Augusta as 6th from the bottom in the nation in terms of children’s opportunity to thrive.

The capital campaign for the academy (and gymnasium) was $5 million with the largest gift coming from the estate of W. Rodger Giles, a local commercial real estate developer.

ABOUT HERITAGE ACADEMY

“Heritage Academy, located at 333 Greene Street in Olde Town Augusta, is an independent school offering a quality Christ-centered education to children of diverse economic, racial, and ethnic backgrounds. The school seeks to empower the students to become a positive influence for Christ in Augusta and around the world. Heritage Academy has an intentional mission to the children of low-income families.”

