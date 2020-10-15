Gov. Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions for two more weeks
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp is largely keeping several restrictions put into place designed to help stymie the spread of COVID-19.
In a new executive order issued Thursday, Kemp says he’s extending the COVID-19 restrictions until Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
The governor’s state of emergency also remains in place until Nov. 9, 2020.
