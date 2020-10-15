Georgia’s Stetson Bennett Named Manning Award Quarterback Of The Week

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia junior quarterback Stetson Bennett has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week after earning the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook contest.

Bennett, making his second career start, directed the No. 3 Bulldogs to 431 yards of total offense on 77 plays in a 44-21 SEC win over No. 14 Tennessee. He completed 16-of-27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown, as he led the Bulldogs to 27 points in the second half.

Bennett has completed 63 percent of his passes and tallied five touchdown throws, but most importantly, he has no interceptions as Georgia has maintained its ranking among the top teams in the country. Also of note, he has completed 18 of 25 passes (72 percent) on third downs for 239 yards and three scores while only getting sacked once during those snaps.

While the Manning Award selected 30 quarterbacks for its preseason Watch List, additional quarterbacks are expected to be added to the Watch List later in the season. Ten finalists will be selected and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (3-0 SEC) travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face No. 2 Alabama (3-0 SEC) on Saturday. CBS will televise the matchup at 8 p.m. ET.

