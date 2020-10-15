Gamecocks’ improving offense set for test vs No. 15 Auburn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina looks for its improving offense to take another step forward against No. 15 Auburn.

The Gamecocks were near the bottom in many Southeastern Conference offensive categories last season.

New coordinator Mike Bobo and new quarterback Collin Hill have South Carolina at sixth in the league so far in scoring and rushing offense.

Auburn will put that to the test on Saturday. The Tigers are second in the SEC at fewest points allowed. This will be third ranked opponent the Gamecocks have faced in their first four games.

