Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have shut their facility following one new positive test for COVID-19.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week. The addition of a second unidentified person, who is not a player, caused the Falcons to act out of caution.

All team activity will be done virtually. The Falcons' decision follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. Atlanta is still scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.