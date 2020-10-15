Advertisement

Eudora Farms gives free admission to breast cancer survivors(Source: Eudora Farms)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALLEY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eudora Farms will join the breast cancer awareness movement and give back to survivors on October 30 and 31.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and Eudora Farms owner Mark Nisbet announced that all breast cancer survivors will be admitted free on two days at the end of the month.

“Our goal is to help promote and support the people who battle this cancer,” the farms said in the release.

In addition, this month Eudora Farms is also asking all guests to give to Golden Harvest to help generate food donations to feed the needy.

RELATED: Golden Harvest plans pair of contactless food giveaways

For more information about the farms and events, visit their website and Facebook page.

