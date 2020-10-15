Advertisement

Early morning fire damages home in Graniteville

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house is charred and burned this morning after a fore in Graniteville.

Neighbors reported the blaze just after 1 a.m. on Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road.

Crews on the scene said no one was inside the home, and it’s been under construction.

Officials say it took about half an hour to put the fire out.

There’s no word yet on a cause.

