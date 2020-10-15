Advertisement

Drugs, guns investigation in Wilkes County nets 8 arrests

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight people were arrested Tuesday after 16 search warrants were issued in connection with an investigation in Wilkes County.

Officials with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office detailed the arrests as part of a state investigation involving controlled substances and firearms.

Investigators have not yet identified the people arrested in this case because they are still interviewing them.

“Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies worked together to assist the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office as we continue to fight the influence of illegal drugs and guns throughout our community,” Wilkes County Sheriff Mark Moore said in a statement. “The safety of our neighborhoods is our primary concern, and we will not let criminal activity threaten our security.”

Those other law enforcement agencies included the FBI, ATF, the GBI, the Georgia State Patrol, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

More on this story as it develops.

