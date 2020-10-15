Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds moving in early today should help keep lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be light.

More clouds than sun are expected today as moisture builds across the area. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the day, but rain totals don’t look too impressive. Most of the day will be dry for most of the area. Highs will remain a little above normal in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be light out of the south during the day less than 10 mph.

Patchy dense fog is expected to develop across the area late tonight into early Friday morning. Be careful on the roadways around sunrise. Low temperatures early Friday will be warmer in the mid 60s. Winds will be calm overnight Thursday into early Friday.

Most of Friday should be dry across the area with clearing skies in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible, but look most likely for areas east of Augusta. Highs will remain slightly above normal in the mid to low 80s. Winds aren’t expected to be too breezy Friday as the front moves through, but we could briefly see winds out of the northwest be sustained over 10 mph.

Temperatures will be closer to average this weekend behind the front. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning are expected to be down in the mid to low 50s. Highs this weekend will be below average in the mid to low 70s both days. Plenty of sunshine expected this weekend as high pressure builds across the region. A few clouds look possible Sunday, but overall nice pleasant weather expected both days.

The pattern next week is looking tricky with long range models showing completely different scenarios. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.