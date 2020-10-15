Advertisement

Customers angry over mask requirements taking their toll on employees, businesses say

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masks and face coverings are a sign of the times, and the norm these days: some businesses and restaurants require you to wear one.

It’s something not everyone takes kindly to, and we’re learning it creates challenges for businesses as well. Some owners say dealing with angry customers are starting to take a toll.

At Antonio’s Italian Eatery, there’s signs everywhere telling people to wear a mask. But they say one of their employees is quitting because they’re tired of being harassed after asking customers to put wear a mask.

But Antonio’s didn’t make the rules. They’re just following them.

“What my staff up front is experiencing is people who don’t believe there’s a virus,” Donna Gentile said. “Who thinks it’s all political. Who don’t want to wear facemasks."

Gentile and her husband own the eatery. They’ve stayed open the whole pandemic because of community support.

But they are asking the community for kindness after an employee said they were tired of being argued with over masks.

“Unfortunately, sometimes being verbally chastised because they don’t believe in wearing a mask. It’s going to take a toll on them,” Gentile said.

We asked on Facebook how customers reacted across our area. The responses ranged from some being cussed out to mostly everyone following the rules.

We also called 10 different businesses in Augusta. Some said there have been no issues. Others said there’s often an attitude.

“No issues at all, actually the opposite. I think most people when they come in notice that we are following the CDC guidelines. We have the sneeze guards,” Jeremy Miller of Southern Sala said.

Miller says he always approaches people politely. With this, kindness has to go both ways.

“I just want them to treat our staff with kindness. They have enough stress all day working in a restaurant,” Miller said.

Antonio’s says what’s the big issue? They stand next to 500-degree ovens with one on all day.

On both the Georgia and South Carolina side, masks are required in most places.

But if you’re in a restaurant, you only have to wear it when you aren’t sitting at a table.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Customers and business owners at odds over mask requirement

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Woman suspected in Aiken County hit and run turns herself in

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

James Brown's family claims victory in latest salvo in estate battle

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Columbia County answers your school questions

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

James Brown’s family claims victory in latest salvo in estate battle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The family of James Brown says control of his estate has been awarded to them following a ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

News

Richmond County school gets generous donation for game room

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
WS Hornsby Middle School received a generous donation on Thursday that will definitely bring a smile to many students' faces.

News

Gov. Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions for two more weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Gov. Brian Kemp is largely keeping several restrictions put into place designed to help stymie the spread of COVID-19.

News

NBC issues statement over President Donald Trump town hall controversy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Hours before a town hall featuring President Donald Trump is scheduled to air, NBC News officials are firing back over the controversy.

Southstar Complaints

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Southeastern Grocers to close all stores for Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Southeastern Grocers announced all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.