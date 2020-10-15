Augusta pair charged for deprivation of two-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and woman are charged for the deprivation of a child that occurred at 1002 Green Street in Augusta.

According to their arrest warrants, Lisette Renee Michael, 35, and Thomas James Moore Jr., 39, were “responsible for the care and well-being for said child and neglected to do so by getting too intoxicated to care for the child..”

The two are both being held on $6,800 bond.

