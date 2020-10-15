Advertisement

Augusta pair charged for deprivation of two-year-old

A man and woman are charged for the deprivation of a child that occurred at 1002 Green Street in Augusta.
A man and woman are charged for the deprivation of a child that occurred at 1002 Green Street in Augusta.((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and woman are charged for the deprivation of a child that occurred at 1002 Green Street in Augusta.

According to their arrest warrants, Lisette Renee Michael, 35, and Thomas James Moore Jr., 39, were “responsible for the care and well-being for said child and neglected to do so by getting too intoxicated to care for the child..”

The two are both being held on $6,800 bond.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Southstar Complaints

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Southeastern Grocers to close all stores for Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Southeastern Grocers announced all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Crime

Suspect wanted in multiple CSRA armed robberies

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Deputies are looking for a suspect that committed two armed robberies in the same night in Augusta.

News

Woman charged in hit-and-run case that killed woman in Aiken County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a woman.

Latest News

News

Agents converge on Wilkes County, serve 16 federal warrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Sixteen federal search warrants were executed Thursday in Wilkes County in an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

News

Memorial scheduled Friday for young victim of Aiken shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The 12-year-old victim of a fatal drive-by shooting will be laid to rest this weekend after a memorial at the family’s home in Aiken.

News

See that aftermath of dramatic Columbia County car crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
This was the scene on Oct. 15, 2020, after a car slammed into a power pole at Chamblin Road and Sawmill Trail in Columbia County.

News

Dramatic Columbia County crash turns bystanders into heroes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bystanders rushed to the aid of a man whose car slammed into a power pole, breaking part of it off and leaving electric lines dangling.

News

Aiken driveway murder suspect now wanted in 2019 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
One of the three men wanted in connection with a driveway murder in Aiken County is also being sought on charges stemming from a 2019 investigation.

News

AU to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta University plans in-person commencement ceremonies in December to recognize graduates from the spring, summer and fall semesters.