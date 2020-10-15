AU to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in December

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University plans in-person commencement ceremonies in December to recognize graduates from the spring, summer and fall semesters.

The university says in order to maintain social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures, several ceremonies will be held on Dec. 11 at the James Brown Arena in downtown Augusta.

Each student will walk across the stage and be recognized, and other traditions will be included, such as the ringing of the Arsenal Bell.

“Commencement is one of the most rewarding events I have the privilege to attend as a university president,” Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel said in a statement posted online by the university. “It gives me great pleasure to share this announcement with our students, faculty and staff today, and with the local community that is always so supportive of Augusta University. The year 2020 has been unpredictable and challenging, and we are glad to celebrate the accomplishments of our students with their families.”

Each student will be allowed four tickets for guests.

Students will need to RSVP by Oct. 25 to participate, and will get an email about that process and ordering regalia.

The spring commencement was held virtually due to the pandemic.

More information will be posted aty https://www.augusta.edu/graduation/commencement/index.php.

Commencement contacts

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.