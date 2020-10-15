Advertisement

Highway open after accident involving 15-passenger van

Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officials confirm an accident on Interstate 20 westbound around mile marker 152.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved but it has been confirmed to involve an 18-wheeler and a 15-passenger van.

News 12 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to provide updates as they develop.

