Aiken students can switch to spring in-person learning on Oct. 23

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families will students learning virtually in Aiken County will have the ability to switch to in-person learning for the upcoming spring 2021 semester.

The window to submit a form to indicate your wish to remain in AIKEN iNNOVATE or to switch to face-to-face instruction will be open through the Parent Portal from Friday, October 23rd, until Friday, November 13th.

This will be the only window of time to switch to face-to-face instruction. Please be reminded that the switch to face-to-face will not take place until January 25, 2021, which is the first day of the second semester. If you do not have a Parent Portal account, please contact your child’s home school.

Please see additional details in the announcement on the District home page.

