Aiken driveway murder suspect now wanted in 2019 case

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men wanted in connection with a driveway murder in Aiken County is also being sought on charges stemming from a 2019 investigation.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Daiquan Lamar Lee now has three additional warrants for attempted murder in that 2019 case.

Officials stopped short of saying which case they are referencing, but Lee also remains on the loose in connection with the murder of Christina Cuteri from May.

Cuteri was found dead inside a car on Old Jackson Highway.

Authorities responded to the scene after a caller said his friend had been shot. Deputies arrived and Cuteri unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.

A witness told deputies three black men shot at the woman’s car when they pulled into the driveway of a residence. The three fled moments later in a black sedan.

Lee will be charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime once he is captured.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

