Agents converge on Wilkes County, serve 16 federal warrants

Wilkes County
Wilkes County(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sixteen federal search warrants were executed Thursday in Wilkes County in an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Federal, state and local agencies participated, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight people were arrested on state charges involving controlled substances and firearms, said authorities, who added that more information would be provided as it becomes available.

“Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies worked together ... as we continue to fight the influence of illegal drugs and guns throughout our community,” said Wilkes County Sheriff Mark A. Moore.

“The safety of our neighborhoods is our primary concern, and we will not allow criminal activity to threaten our security.”

In addition to the Wilkes County warrants, one was executed in Duluth, according to Moore’s agency.

Agencies involved in the operation include the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; the Georgia State Patrol; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia; and the Toombs Judicial Circuit.

