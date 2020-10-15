11-spot: Dodgers huge 1st in 15-3 win over Braves in NLCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Muncy’s grand slam capped a record-setting 11-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who coasted to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves that cut their National League Championship Series deficit to 2 games to 1.

Muncy’s slam was the third homer in the first inning and among a franchise-record five in a postseason game for the Dodgers. Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios went deep on consecutive pitches in the first. Atlanta has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Braves last October gave up a 10-run first to St. Louis in the NL Division Series finale.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.