University Hospital Summerville to transition select services

University Health Care System intends to transition University Hospital Summerville’s Emergency Department to Urgent Care services at the end of the year.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Health Care System intends to transition University Hospital Summerville’s Emergency Department to Urgent Care services at the end of the year.

According to the hospital, the decision to transition the Emergency Department comes after an extremely low percentage of patients seeking care at the Summerville location actually resulted in a hospital admission.

These percentages show that a more appropriate level of care for that location would be Urgent Care.

The plans call for Urgent Care on the Summerville Campus to operate consistently with University Health’s Prompt Care locations, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

University Hospital Summerville’s Emergency Department operations will transfer to University Hospital Main Campus at 1350 Walton Way.

Some supporting diagnostic imaging services will also be consolidated to Main Campus.  Services remaining at Summerville are Inpatient Services, MRI, Cardiovascular Diagnostic Imaging, University Cardiology Associates-Summerville, Wound & Hyperbaric Services and Sleep Lab. Occupational Medicine will also be added to the Summerville Campus.

