Thomson police seeking clues about armed robbery

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store more than a week ago and got away with some cash.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Spee-Dee Foods store in the 400 block of Gordon Street, according to Lt. Don Hilson of the Thomson Police Department.

The robber wore a black hoodie pulled over his head and a medical mask over part of his face, along with blue jeans and black and white shoes.

He brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to Hilson, and received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the store first on foot, then in a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle is being sought as a possible witness.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at 706-595-2166.

