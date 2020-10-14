Advertisement

Thomson police seeking clues about armed robbery

Thomson police are looking for this robber and his getaway car.
Thomson police are looking for this robber and his getaway car.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store more than a week ago and got away with some cash.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Spee-Dee Foods store in the 400 block of Gordon Street, according to Lt. Don Hilson of the Thomson Police Department.

The robber wore a black hoodie pulled over his head and a medical mask over part of his face, along with blue jeans and black and white shoes.

He brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to Hilson, and received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the store first on foot, then in a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle is being sought as a possible witness.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at 706-595-2166.

MORE | Deputies looking for these 2 women after aggravated assault

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect apprehended in Grovetown aggravated assault

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety said a man has been taken into custody in connection with an aggravated assault in the city.

News

Sheriff’s office seeks the owner of a missing pig. You read that correctly.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
We’ve all seen posters for missing dogs, missing cats, etc. But tell us, have you seen a poster for a missing pig?

News

Deputies looking for these 2 women after aggravated assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Richmond County deputies say they need your help finding two people after an aggravated assault in Augusta.

News

’Let Us Worship’ event in S.C. may not have broken any rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Let Us Worship event in Ladson Monday night featured a concert by California worship leader Sean Feucht.

Latest News

News

‘COVID-19’ removed from S.C. woman’s death certificate after months-long fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
After a months-long battle, the death certificate of a Grand Strand family’s loved one is now COVID-19 free.

News

Here's what happened at site of Aiken County school bus crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
News 12's Tradesha Woodard reports from the scene of a school bus crash at Augusta and Belvedere roads in the Clearwater community.

News

2 kids taken to hospital after Aiken County school bus crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard and Steve Byerly
A special-needs bus was carrying three people when it collided with a pickup at Belvedere and Augusta roads outside North Augusta.

News

Latest stats show COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes in South Carolina

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
South Carolina releases data on how many nursing homes are now allowing visitors, as well as COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents and staff.

News

How will local universities handle holiday season and graduations?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
As we enter the second half of the semester, local universities are continuing to lay out plans for the second half.

News

Golden Harvest plans pair of contactless food giveaways

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Golden Harvest Food Bank will provide contactless drive-thru food distributions on Thursday and Saturday.