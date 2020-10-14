Teen gets shot as youths play with gun in Augusta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old was shot in the leg when several youths were playing with a gun.
It happened late Tuesday on Haynie Drive, according to the agency.
The teenager was taken to a hospital for treatment of the wound, which did not appear life-threatening, according to authorities.
