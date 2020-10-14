Suspect apprehended in Grovetown aggravated assault

GROVETOWN, Ga., (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Department of Public Safety said a man has been taken into custody in connection with an aggravated assault in the city.

Authorities reported Oct. 9 that the incident happened in the 100 block of Gulkana Court.

The suspect is Alain Torres, 28, and authorities released a photo of him asking the public for information that might lead to his capture.

The agency said Wednesday that he had been apprehended Tuesday night within the jurisdiction of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Columbia County jail records showed Wednesday that he was being held without bond.

The records listed the aggravated assault charge as well as a variety of others, including driving under influence of alcohol/drugs, probation violation, failure to appear, battery, fleeing/attempt to elude a police officer for felony offense, speeding in excess of maximum limits, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, passing in a no-passing zone, and expiration and renewal of licenses.

