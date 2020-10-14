Advertisement

Smart hopes resilient Georgia starts strong against Alabama

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
(AP) - Third-ranked Georgia has shown impressive resiliency in second-half comeback wins over Arkansas and Tennessee. Coach Kirby Smart is proud of the come-from-behind wins.

He just wishes the comebacks had not been necessary. Smart is hoping Georgia avoids yet another halftime deficit when it plays Saturday at No. 2 Alabama. Smart knows it will be far more difficult to rally against the high-scoring Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs trailed Arkansas 7-5 at halftime and 10-5 in the third quarter before winning 37-10 to open the season. Last week, then-No. 14 Tennessee led Georgia 21-17 at halftime before the Bulldogs won 44-21.

