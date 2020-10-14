Sleek, determined Fields driven by quest for national title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields never stopped working during an offseason rendered strange and unpredictable by the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked out like mad, switched to a vegan diet and studied film to increase his football IQ.

He could have opted out to prepare for the NFL draft in the spring but he sees the potential in this year’s team to win a national championship.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says Fields is leaner and stronger because of his diet and also has a better understanding of the Buckeyes' offensive scheme.

