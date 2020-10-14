Siren test set for Thursday night around Plant Vogtle

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sirens around Plant Vogtle will sound on Thursday evening as part of an annual test at the nuclear power facility.

The test at 7 p.m. is meant to ensure residents around Plant Vogtle are aware of the sounds and messages that may be heard in an emergency.

The test will include activating outdoor sirens in the 10-mile radius around the plant, and may also include a Code Red message sent to residents before the test.

To sign up for Code Red, residents are asked to go to their local emergency management website and register to receive alerts.

