Advertisement

Sheriff’s office seeks the owner of a missing pig. You read that correctly.

We’ve all seen posters for missing dogs, missing cats, etc. But tell us, have you seen a poster for a missing pig?
We’ve all seen posters for missing dogs, missing cats, etc. But tell us, have you seen a poster for a missing pig?(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen posters for missing dogs, missing cats, etc. But tell us, have you seen a poster for a missing pig?

Have a seat. Let’s introduce you to a post from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please help us in finding the owner of this pig. It was found off Mark Walden Road near Corley Road. If anyone knows whose pig this is please contact us at the Sheriff’s Office,” the post reads.

The attached photo shows a black and white pig laying on the ground.

Before you say “bacon", try and claim it for your own so you can name it Wilbur, or crack your favorite pig joke, the sheriff’s office is genuinely seeking the help of the community to unite the animal with its owner.

If you know the owner, please contact the sheriff’s office at 706-554-2133.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect apprehended in Grovetown aggravated assault

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety said a man has been taken into custody in connection with an aggravated assault in the city.

News

Deputies looking for these 2 women after aggravated assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Richmond County deputies say they need your help finding two people after an aggravated assault in Augusta.

News

’Let Us Worship’ event in S.C. may not have broken any rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Let Us Worship event in Ladson Monday night featured a concert by California worship leader Sean Feucht.

News

‘COVID-19’ removed from S.C. woman’s death certificate after months-long fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
After a months-long battle, the death certificate of a Grand Strand family’s loved one is now COVID-19 free.

Latest News

News

Here's what happened at site of Aiken County school bus crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
News 12's Tradesha Woodard reports from the scene of a school bus crash at Augusta and Belvedere roads in the Clearwater community.

News

2 kids taken to hospital after Aiken County school bus crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard and Steve Byerly
A special-needs bus was carrying three people when it collided with a pickup at Belvedere and Augusta roads outside North Augusta.

News

Latest stats show COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes in South Carolina

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
South Carolina releases data on how many nursing homes are now allowing visitors, as well as COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents and staff.

News

How will local universities handle holiday season and graduations?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
As we enter the second half of the semester, local universities are continuing to lay out plans for the second half.

News

Golden Harvest plans pair of contactless food giveaways

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Golden Harvest Food Bank will provide contactless drive-thru food distributions on Thursday and Saturday.

News

Reminder: Maintenance will slow traffic this morning on I-20 near Grovetown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Starting Tuesday night, the eastbound Interstate 20 area near Exit 190 in Grovetown will be under maintenance to fix concrete issues.