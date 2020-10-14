Sheriff’s office seeks the owner of a missing pig. You read that correctly.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen posters for missing dogs, missing cats, etc. But tell us, have you seen a poster for a missing pig?

Have a seat. Let’s introduce you to a post from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please help us in finding the owner of this pig. It was found off Mark Walden Road near Corley Road. If anyone knows whose pig this is please contact us at the Sheriff’s Office,” the post reads.

The attached photo shows a black and white pig laying on the ground.

Before you say “bacon", try and claim it for your own so you can name it Wilbur, or crack your favorite pig joke, the sheriff’s office is genuinely seeking the help of the community to unite the animal with its owner.

If you know the owner, please contact the sheriff’s office at 706-554-2133.

