Advertisement

School boards vote on revised in-person learning for CSRA students

Several districts have revised their schedules for students to continue in-person learning.
Several districts have revised their schedules for students to continue in-person learning.(WDBJ7)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In tonight’s board meetings, a few school districts in the CSRA are revising schedules for students to head back for in-person learning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

The Columbia County School District approved, unanimously, a revised schedule, for student learning.

For middle schoolers:

All 6th grade A/B students return to five days a week on October 19.

All 7th grade A/B students return to five days a week on October 26.

All 8th grade A/B students return to five days a week on November 2.

For high schoolers:

For the week of October 19, Group B return on Monday and Wednesday. Group A will return on Tuesday and Thursday.

For the week of October 26, Group A will learn on Monday and Wednesday. Group B will learn on Tuesday and Thursday.

Any student with a grade average of “C” or below must attend on Friday. Students in both groups choose to attend on Friday.

There are seven weeks left in this semester. If COVID-19 rates remain low under this revised schedule, the district could consider going to five-day, face-to-face instruction in the second semester.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY

In a 6-1 vote, Edgefield County School Board members voted for four days of in-person learning for grades K-8, and three days of in-person learning for grades 9-12.

Tune in at 11:00 p.m. for updates on Aiken County schools.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

All 26 USG universities to continue in-person instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approves the continuation of safe, in-person learning for all USG campuses.

Education

All S.C. school districts to receive millions in protective gear

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced more than $33 million in personal protective equipment is being distributed to all 81 public school districts.

Business

$10,000 gift from Kroger to help Richmond County teachers buy supplies

Updated: 13 hours ago
Richmond County schools are getting some help in buying school supplies, thanks to a grocery chain.

News

Updates: Changes in Aiken, Orangeburg counties; what’s ahead in Augusta, Edgefield

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Here's a look at look at some COVID-related news in three local school districts.

Latest News

Education

Teachers, students protest Aiken County 4-day learning decision

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
We see what the district is doing to keep everyone safe, but teachers protesting today say this move is too soon.

Education

Follow-up: S.C. school choice advocates say thousands wanted SAFE grants

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
|
By Jason Raven
SAFE Grants would have provided up to 5,000 families with one-time scholarships to help cover private school tuition costs.

Regional

UofSC Aiken will host in-person graduation in fall 2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The University of South Carolina Aiken announced on Thursday its plans to hold the fall 2020 graduation ceremonies in Aiken High School’s football stadium on November 20.

Education

Ga. board seeks to name school for Michelle Obama

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A Georgia school board will seek permission to rename an elementary school for former first lady Michelle Obama.

Education

Aiken County parents worry as district calls for students’ return Monday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
The decision to transition students back to in-person learning in Aiken County has been met with mixed reactions from parents. Some say it’s a great idea, and others think it’s still too soon.

Education

Opinions divided on Aiken County’s move to 4-day, in-person learning

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
Starting Monday, the school week will be changing in Aiken County.