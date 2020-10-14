School boards vote on revised in-person learning for CSRA students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In tonight’s board meetings, a few school districts in the CSRA are revising schedules for students to head back for in-person learning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

The Columbia County School District approved, unanimously, a revised schedule, for student learning.

For middle schoolers:

All 6th grade A/B students return to five days a week on October 19.

All 7th grade A/B students return to five days a week on October 26.

All 8th grade A/B students return to five days a week on November 2.

For high schoolers:

For the week of October 19, Group B return on Monday and Wednesday. Group A will return on Tuesday and Thursday.

For the week of October 26, Group A will learn on Monday and Wednesday. Group B will learn on Tuesday and Thursday.

Any student with a grade average of “C” or below must attend on Friday. Students in both groups choose to attend on Friday.

There are seven weeks left in this semester. If COVID-19 rates remain low under this revised schedule, the district could consider going to five-day, face-to-face instruction in the second semester.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY

In a 6-1 vote, Edgefield County School Board members voted for four days of in-person learning for grades K-8, and three days of in-person learning for grades 9-12.

