Advertisement

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of Covid-19 infection, severe illness

The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to COVID infection and just how serious their illness is.
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to COVID infection and just how serious their illness is.(Source: KOMO, WIBW, KGO)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People with Type O blood may have an advantage in the global pandemic.

Researchers say they may be less vulnerable to catching coronavirus and, if they do get it, they are less likely to get really sick.

A Danish study found that among more than 7,400 people tested for coronavirus only 38% with Type O tested positive.

But about 41% of the population has Type O blood.

And a separate Canadian study found that among 95 patients critically ill with COVID-19, a higher proportion of those with blood Type A or AB had longer stays in intensive care than patients with Type O or B. Those ICU stays lasted 4.5 days longer on average.

The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

The reasons aren’t clear and experts say more study is needed

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

News

Annual pumpkin patch open at church

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

AU music education student sings for cause in Broadway contest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Proto
Theaters may be shut down, but one Augusta University student is looking to keep the music alive through Broadway’s online singing competition. And he’s hoping to earn the opportunity of a lifetime.

Latest News

News

GDOT managing I-20 traffic to prevent accidents as they work on exit 190

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Exit 190 on Interstate 20 sees its fair share of traffic, but it’s also seeing its fair share of construction and accidents. That leaves GDOT to do some things it’s not used to.

News

AU student competing for a shot at Broadway

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Augusta Commission debating on keeping recycling program

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Crashed lead to road work changes on Interstate 20

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Search for answers after woman killed in hit and run in Aiken County

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

I-TEAM gets results at precincts for Georgia polling

Updated: 1 hour ago