Advertisement

NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL has no plans to move into a bubble as it takes several new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The league will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week, use of masks in walkthroughs are now mandatory and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.

The updated protocols sent to teams Monday night also require anyone identified as a “high risk” close contact to be isolated and not permitted to return to the team’s facility for at least five days.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jets surprisingly cut Le’Veon Bell after exploring trades

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

Sports

Greinke says he prefers playing without fans in ballparks

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke said he’s enjoyed playing games without fans during the pandemic-shortened season and in the playoffs.

Sports

Florida halts meetings, practices amid 19 new COVID cases

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.”

Sports

DeChambeau plans month away from competition before Masters

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
DeChambeau says he’s taking the next four weeks off to work in the gym and on his equipment at home in Dallas. He is working on a 48-inch driver for Augusta National.

Latest News

Sports

Clemson duo of QB Lawrence, RB Etienne in line for Heisman

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The duo could soon be competing against each other in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Both Lawrence and Etienne are off to dazzling starts and have top-ranked Clemson 4-0 for a sixth consecutive season.

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

Sleek, determined Fields driven by quest for national title

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields never stopped working during an offseason rendered strange and unpredictable by the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked out like mad, switched to a vegan diet and studied film to increase his football IQ.

Sports

Smart hopes resilient Georgia starts strong against Alabama

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Third-ranked Georgia has shown impressive resiliency in second-half comeback wins over Arkansas and Tennessee. Coach Kirby Smart is proud of the come-from-behind wins.

Sports

Braves’ Duvall out rest of postseason, replaced by Camargo

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.

Sports

Riley HR ignites big Braves 9th in 5-1 NLCS win over Dodgers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Riley, the No. 9 batter in the Braves lineup, hit a 448-foot blast off Blake Treinen. Ozzie Albies later added a two-run shot off another reliever.