News 12 investigation sparks ADA compliance changes in time for Election Day

A News 12 Investigation into ADA compliance issues sparked a change in the way Richmond County performs elections for disabled residents.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may just look like the Friedman Branch Library, but this is not just a building -- it’s a solution to voter access.

The library is replacing Christenberry Fieldhouse as a polling precinct this election. The Kroc Center is replacing Crawford Avenue Baptist as a precinct, too.

The move comes following a News 12 investigation uncovered ADA accessibility issues in 2018. But the problems were going back well beyond then.

It’s when we met Ashley Carter. She’s in a wheelchair. It took her an extra 15 minutes just to get to Christenberry. The route she had to take wasn’t even the safest, no sidewalks for her chair, rolling alongside traffic, and she had trouble actually entering the precinct. The entry ways not wide enough and there was no room for her wheelchair.

This investigation sparked a review of accessibility at all precincts. Augusta Commission received the latest report back in September.

With two locations now replaced, Carter says she is glad her story sparked change.

“The idea of voting in our society is that it be open to everybody, that everybody have say in who our leadership is going to be and what our political environment is going to look like," Carter said.

“It’s great to see that something -- that simply sharing your experience with somebody can cause somebody else to say, ‘Hey, that’s not how that should be. Let’s fix it.’"

The city says all 42 locations are compliant in time for this Election Day.

