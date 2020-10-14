MISSING: A 13-year-old runaway teen in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from a family member’s home while in DSS custody.

Aiken DPS investigators said Laylonie Pruitt was last seen on Oct. 9.

Investigators say Pruitt may be accompanying a young Black male who drives a white sedan with tinted windows.

Pruitt is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5′6″ tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Pruitt has been placed in the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database.

Anyone with information which may lead to lead to locating Laylonie Pruitt is asked to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

