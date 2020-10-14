Advertisement

MISSING: A 13-year-old runaway teen in Aiken County

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from a family member’s home while in DSS custody.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from a family member’s home while in DSS custody.(Aiken Department of Public Safety)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from a family member’s home while in DSS custody.

Aiken DPS investigators said Laylonie Pruitt was last seen on Oct. 9.

Investigators say Pruitt may be accompanying a young Black male who drives a white sedan with tinted windows.

Pruitt is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5′6″ tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Pruitt has been placed in the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database.

Anyone with information which may lead to lead to locating Laylonie Pruitt is asked to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.  You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News 12 investigation sparks ADA compliance changes in time for Election Day

Updated: 49 minutes ago
It may just look like the Friedman Branch Library, but this is not just a building -- it’s a solution to voter access.

News

Senate challenger Harrison criticizes Graham’s ‘good old days of segregation’ comment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Jaime Harrison, who is in a competitive race in South Carolina for Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat, tweeted about the comment.

News

A look at record-breaking Georgia voter turnout

Updated: 1 hour ago
There’s been record-breaking turnout in the first two days polls are open in Georgia, and that's led to some slow lines.

News

This is the aftermath of Aiken County school bus crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
A school bus crash sent two kids and three pickup occupants to local hospitals with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Latest News

News

Siren test set for Thursday night around Plant Vogtle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Sirens around Plant Vogtle will sound on Thursday evening as part of an annual test at the nuclear power facility.

News

Teen gets shot as youths play with gun in Augusta, deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office explains how a 16-year-old was accidentally shot in the leg last night.

News

Commission leaders still debating on whether to keep recycling program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Trash pickup and recycling may be up in the air for the city of Augusta.

News

Follow-up: Suspect apprehended in Grovetown aggravated assault

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety said a man has been taken into custody in connection with an aggravated assault in the city.

News

Sheriff’s office seeks the owner of a missing pig. You read that correctly.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
We’ve all seen posters for missing dogs, missing cats, etc. But tell us, have you seen a poster for a missing pig?

News

Deputies looking for these 2 women after aggravated assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Richmond County deputies say they need your help finding two people after an aggravated assault in Augusta.