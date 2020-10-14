Advertisement

Latest stats show COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes in South Carolina

Coronavirus in the nursing home. Pixabay photo via MGN.
Coronavirus in the nursing home. Pixabay photo via MGN.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - About a fourth of South Carolina’s nursing homes are allowing visitations again, according to state figures.

The latest numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show that close to 170 of the 693 nursing homes in the state are now allowing visitations.

Other notable numbers from DHEC about nursing homes and COVID-19:

  • There are 129 active outbreaks, meaning one or more cases by a resident or staff within the past 14 days.
  • There are more than 6,300 resident cases and more than 3,200 staff cases.
  • More than 1,300 residents have died and 26 staff members have passed away.

