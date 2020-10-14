Advertisement

How will local universities handle holiday season and graduations?

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we enter the second half of the semester, local universities are continuing to lay out plans for the second half.

“This year is going to be a little different to try to avoid large outbreaks on campus. We know people are out of town traveling and with people they haven’t been around,” said Thayer McGahee, a COVID-19 coordinator for the University of South Carolina Aiken.

The school says COVID-19 numbers have been very low and in order to prevent a spike in cases on campuses, no students will be returning for face-to-face instruction or for in-person exams after Thanksgiving. That will all be done virtually, although the school will be offering a socially distant in-person ceremony for graduates.

“They have had their input, we have had our input and they have listened to us,” one student said.

Another student added: “Unfortunately, the May graduating class did not get it, so this is a win for all of us.”

MORE | Augusta University, sister schools to continue in-person instruction

At Augusta University, some students will be coming back to campus, while others may have the option to do it online. The university is also planning a face-to-face but physically distant graduation ceremony.

“Currently, we are in our design planning phase right now about what that would look like,” said Dr. Zach Kelehear, interim provost.

AU officials say even if that means having two or three graduations to accommodate the numbers, they are doing everything they can to show appreciations to their students' hard work.

“Everyone wants more face time,” Kelehear said.

“I know our students want to be around each other. They like the community and being on campus, and so we are trying to move back to that as much as possible with all the safety protocols.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Golden Harvest plans pair of contactless food giveaways

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Golden Harvest Food Bank will provide contactless drive-thru food distributions on Thursday and Saturday.

News

Reminder: Maintenance will slow traffic this morning on I-20 near Grovetown

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Starting Tuesday night, the eastbound Interstate 20 area near Exit 190 in Grovetown will be under maintenance to fix concrete issues.

News

Local universities are planning for rest of the semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pandemic has changed almost everything about the way our kids learn, and that includes college students.

News

School updates: Changes in 3 districts, plus PPE supplies

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a look at changes planned in Aiken, Columbia and Edgefield counties, as well as South Carolina's move to gear up students for safety.

Latest News

Health

Drive-thru flu clinic scheduled today in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Experts are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot this year, and the Georgia Department of Public Health is ready to help.

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

News

Richmond County schools provide access to mental health care

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Aiken BOE gives clarity on COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Drug given to President Trump for COVID-19 being tested at AU

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Cooper Ridge Farm brings kids to farm, but not just for hayrides

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
During the fall, we’re all drawn to farms for the hayrides and pumpkin patches, but one small farm in Appling is attracting kids for a much different reason.