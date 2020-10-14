How will local universities handle holiday season and graduations?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we enter the second half of the semester, local universities are continuing to lay out plans for the second half.

“This year is going to be a little different to try to avoid large outbreaks on campus. We know people are out of town traveling and with people they haven’t been around,” said Thayer McGahee, a COVID-19 coordinator for the University of South Carolina Aiken.

The school says COVID-19 numbers have been very low and in order to prevent a spike in cases on campuses, no students will be returning for face-to-face instruction or for in-person exams after Thanksgiving. That will all be done virtually, although the school will be offering a socially distant in-person ceremony for graduates.

“They have had their input, we have had our input and they have listened to us,” one student said.

Another student added: “Unfortunately, the May graduating class did not get it, so this is a win for all of us.”

At Augusta University, some students will be coming back to campus, while others may have the option to do it online. The university is also planning a face-to-face but physically distant graduation ceremony.

“Currently, we are in our design planning phase right now about what that would look like,” said Dr. Zach Kelehear, interim provost.

AU officials say even if that means having two or three graduations to accommodate the numbers, they are doing everything they can to show appreciations to their students' hard work.

“Everyone wants more face time,” Kelehear said.

“I know our students want to be around each other. They like the community and being on campus, and so we are trying to move back to that as much as possible with all the safety protocols.”

