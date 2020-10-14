Greinke says he prefers playing without fans in ballparks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke said he’s enjoyed playing games without fans during the pandemic-shortened season and in the playoffs. Asked to explain, he says, “Because then there’s no one there to talk to you and ask for autographs and want pictures and all that stuff. I don’t like to do that stuff.”

The Astros are facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Championship Series.

Fans haven’t been allowed in to games in San Diego, but some fans have been allowed in for the NLCS in Arlington, Texas. Greinke is scheduled to start Game 4.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.