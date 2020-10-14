Advertisement

GDOT managing I-20 traffic to prevent accidents as they work on exit 190

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Exit 190 on Interstate 20 sees its fair share of traffic, but it’s also seeing its fair share of construction and accidents. That leaves GDOT to do some things it’s not used to.

“This is one of our busiest areas,” GDOT’s Kyle Collins said.

So in this case, routine maintenance becomes not so routine.

Collins says they moved the road work overnight.

“I’ve almost been here six years,” Collins said. “This is the first time I’ve seen it.”

“To try to limit the impacts on the traveling public, we did reorganize things to do these night shifts.”

The maintenance is starting at 9 p.m. each night this week. It’s a two-mile, one-lane closure from exit 189 to exit 190 eastbound. GDOT says equipment issues backed up traffic five or six miles this morning.

“Sometimes we have to get in the way to try to make it better for you,” Collins said.

Exit 190 is the site where two Fulton County deputies died in an accident. There was road work in the area, but officials don’t know if it played a role.

Still, GDOT is taking extra precautions.

“We added extra message boards way back in McDuffie County for this particular maintenance project,” Collins said.

But it’s not the only project trying to improve this growing area. A $35 million project on Lewiston Road will redesign the interchange.

“That will help things on the ramps. That will help things generally on the interstate,” Collins said.

For now, GDOT wants anyone who can to take alternate routes this week o keep everyone safe and give them time to work.

“Probably a lot less hectic for the next few days if you avoid I-20 in the mornings,” Collins said.

Crews will be back on I-20 tonight and every night until Friday. GDOT says there will likely be delays on the eastbound side until 7 a.m. or so in the morning.

The Lewiston Road project is expected to take a few years to complete. GDOT says they’re expecting the project at exit 183 near Appling to also improve traffic in the Grovetown I-20 area.

