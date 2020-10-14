Advertisement

Freeman, Albies HR again, Braves hang on for 2-0 NLCS lead

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates a run home against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered again, rookie Ian Anderson extended his postseason scoreless streak in an abbreviated start and the Atlanta Braves just held on for an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Freeman put the Braves ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the fourth off rookie Tony Gonsolin, who filled in after three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was scratched because of back spasms.  

Game 3 is Wednesday night, with 24-year-old playoff veteran Julio Urías pitching for the Dodgers against Kyle Wright.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jets surprisingly cut Le’Veon Bell after exploring trades

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

Sports

NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has no plans to move into a bubble as it takes several new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Sports

Greinke says he prefers playing without fans in ballparks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke said he’s enjoyed playing games without fans during the pandemic-shortened season and in the playoffs.

Sports

Florida halts meetings, practices amid 19 new COVID cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.”

Latest News

Sports

DeChambeau plans month away from competition before Masters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
DeChambeau says he’s taking the next four weeks off to work in the gym and on his equipment at home in Dallas. He is working on a 48-inch driver for Augusta National.

Sports

Clemson duo of QB Lawrence, RB Etienne in line for Heisman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The duo could soon be competing against each other in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Both Lawrence and Etienne are off to dazzling starts and have top-ranked Clemson 4-0 for a sixth consecutive season.

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

Sleek, determined Fields driven by quest for national title

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields never stopped working during an offseason rendered strange and unpredictable by the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked out like mad, switched to a vegan diet and studied film to increase his football IQ.

Sports

Smart hopes resilient Georgia starts strong against Alabama

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Third-ranked Georgia has shown impressive resiliency in second-half comeback wins over Arkansas and Tennessee. Coach Kirby Smart is proud of the come-from-behind wins.

Sports

Braves’ Duvall out rest of postseason, replaced by Camargo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.