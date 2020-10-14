Advertisement

Florida halts meetings, practices amid 19 new COVID cases

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux,Pool)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux,Pool)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.”

The move puts Saturday’s home game against defending national champion LSU in jeopardy. A person familiar with the situation says the Gators had 19 positives following Tuesday morning testing.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin says the decision to halt meetings and practices was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The shutdown came three days after coach Dan Mullen’s eyebrow-raising comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jets surprisingly cut Le’Veon Bell after exploring trades

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

Sports

NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has no plans to move into a bubble as it takes several new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Sports

Greinke says he prefers playing without fans in ballparks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke said he’s enjoyed playing games without fans during the pandemic-shortened season and in the playoffs.

Sports

DeChambeau plans month away from competition before Masters

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
DeChambeau says he’s taking the next four weeks off to work in the gym and on his equipment at home in Dallas. He is working on a 48-inch driver for Augusta National.

Latest News

Sports

Clemson duo of QB Lawrence, RB Etienne in line for Heisman

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The duo could soon be competing against each other in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Both Lawrence and Etienne are off to dazzling starts and have top-ranked Clemson 4-0 for a sixth consecutive season.

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

Sleek, determined Fields driven by quest for national title

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields never stopped working during an offseason rendered strange and unpredictable by the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked out like mad, switched to a vegan diet and studied film to increase his football IQ.

Sports

Smart hopes resilient Georgia starts strong against Alabama

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Third-ranked Georgia has shown impressive resiliency in second-half comeback wins over Arkansas and Tennessee. Coach Kirby Smart is proud of the come-from-behind wins.

Sports

Braves’ Duvall out rest of postseason, replaced by Camargo

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side.

Sports

Riley HR ignites big Braves 9th in 5-1 NLCS win over Dodgers

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Riley, the No. 9 batter in the Braves lineup, hit a 448-foot blast off Blake Treinen. Ozzie Albies later added a two-run shot off another reliever.